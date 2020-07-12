BOWKER, Joan Ann, of Midlothian, Va., passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, peacefully with her family by her side. She was born on May 22, 1943, and grew up in Hainesport, N.J., with one brother and one sister. Joan graduated in 1961 from Rancocas Valley Regional High School. After graduation, she married Howard Bowker and moved to Robbinsville, N.J. It was there she raised her two children, Drew and Denise. After several years as a stay-at-home mom, she returned to the workforce in various positions with Jamesway, Macy's and Kohl's. Although, her biggest past time was chasing her children and grandchildren through life. At any given moment she could be found at a basketball court, baseball field, hockey rink, band competition, swimming pool, dance recital or field hockey stadium. She would be your biggest fan, regardless of the sport. She had been an active member for several years at Hamilton Square Baptist Church, serving as a Sunday school teacher as well as in various administrative positions. Once moving to Virginia, she became a devoted member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church as well as assisting at Jacob's Road Elementary School. She was predeceased by her parents, John B. Andress and Alice G. Andress; her siblings, Alice Andress and Jay E. Andress; and her daughter-in-law, Louann E. Benton. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Drew Bowker and Eric Paez, as well as Denise and Christopher Flanagan. She has several grandchildren, Preston Bowker, Sam Bowker, Alice Flanagan, William Flanagan and Eleanor Flanagan; as well as nieces, Holly Mac Donald and Heather Andress-Gardner. There will be no public service at this time, but a celebration of Joan's life will take place later. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 4101 Fordham Rd., North Chesterfield, Va. 23236, in Joan's name.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Washington and Lee faculty vote to change the university's name
-
Students could be closer together under Virginia's revised guidance for reopening schools
-
More tenants leaving Stony Point Fashion Park: Sur la Table closing; CinéBistro's reopening uncertain
-
Two Monument Avenue residents sue over removal of Confederate statues, urge their restoration
-
UPDATED: Richmond judge bars removal of lone remaining Richmond-owned Confederate statue
Remembering Loved Ones
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Mausoleum sold for $7270 in 2016, sell for $6270. Call Robert, …
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - Sites 3 & 4. Lot 255. Hillside Garden. Both for $1500. Call…