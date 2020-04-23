BOWLER, ARTHUR SR.

BOWLER, Arthur Sr., 85, of Aylett, the widower of Elva Bowler, departed this life on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He is survived by his children, Arthur Jr. and Sherry Bowler and Paula Morris; a brother, Eugene Bowler; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild and a host of nieces, nephews and devoted friends. Due to current public health issues, graveside services will be private. B.W. White Funeral Home is assisting the family.

