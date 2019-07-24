BOWLES, Charles A., 90, of Reedville, Va., passed away on July 19, 2019. He was a retired waterman and a U.S. Army veteran. He is survived by his son, Sam Bowles (Valerie); daughter, Sharon Bowles; grandson, Randall Bowles; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Agnes Bowles. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Tibitha Church of God, Reedville. Interment will follow the service in Fairfields Baptist Church Cemetery. Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Northumberland County Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 1, Reedville, Va. 22539.View online memorial