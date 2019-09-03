BOWLES, DELLA

BOWLES, Mrs. Della, 80, of Richmond, departed this life August 27, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Bowles; and a sister, Grace Rush. She is survived by three sisters, Lovelee Morris, Laverne Wilson (Homer) and Jacquelyn Harris (Kenneth); two brothers, John W. Rush and James L. Rush; and host of nieces and nephews, among them a devoted Livingston Rush; one sister-in-law and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where funeral services will be held Wednesday, at 1 p.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.View online memorial