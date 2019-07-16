BOWLES, Edward N. (U.S. Army Ret.), USA Ret., 78, of Eagle Rock, Va., died Sunday, July 14, at his home. He was the widower of Monique LePoul Bowles; and was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth A. Bogar; and a brother, George R. Bowles. He is survived by his wife, Linda; two sons, Steve J. Bowles and George N. Bowles; a daughter, Brenda A. Rezac; two brothers, James A. Bowles and Jackie L. Bowles; one sister, Frances Carroll; one granddaughter, Skylar S. Bowles. Mr. Bowles retired from the U.S. Army after 24 years of service, serving in France, Germany and Vietnam. He was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. Funeral service will be held at the Nelsen Funeral Home Reid Chapel, 412 S. Washington Highway on Friday, July 19, at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Interment in Signal Hill Cemetery.View online memorial