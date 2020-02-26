BOWLES, Michael Thomas, 73, of Amelia (formerly of Chesterfield), passed away on February 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosemary and William Bowles; brother, Bill Jr.; and daughter, Deborah Martin. He is survived by his wife and soul mate of 35 years, Deborah Kaye Bowles; son, Vance (Worth); daughter, Jennifer; grandchildren, Jessica (Kirt), Megan, Zachary; great-granddaughter, Octavia; sister, Linda (Doug) Draffin; brother, David (Rhonda) Bowles; and many nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Mike was born May 29, 1946. He was a retired General Contractor and former owner of three restaurants, Pizza House, Jennifer's Tavern and Mike's Restaurant and Lounge. The family will receive friends on Saturday, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. His memorial service follows at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests you perform an act of kindness in Mike's memory. He quietly helped many people over his lifetime, let's follow his example and be kind, plant a garden, share your crops, hold a door for someone, help a person you see in a store buying groceries who is a little short on funds, help a Christmas angel, help a neighbor with their yard during a storm, help a person who runs out of gas on a backroad and give them a ride to the gas station.View online memorial
