BOWLING, David, entered into eternal life on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was born on September 16, 1946, in Petersburg, Va. David, at the young age of 13, made Eagle Scout, he was an Army veteran and a member of Masonic Lodge #115. He worked full time after the Army while attending Virginia Commonwealth University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 1975. He furthered his education with a degree in Theology from The University of the South School of Theology in 2008. He was an active member of Westover Episcopal Church in Charles City, Virginia, where he served on the vestry for several years. Family was truly at the center of David's world, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 56 years, Monica C. Bowling; his children, David W. Bowling (Michelle) and Katherine Bowling-Henry (Mark); his grandchildren, Kristyn Ward (Chris), David V. Bowling II, Cole Henry, Tyler Bowling, Douglas Dunlevy, Chase Henry, Monica Bowling, Gabriella Dunlevy and Madelyn Dunlevy; his great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn Ward and Kara Ward; his siblings, Brenda Hall (David), Rebecca Bowling and Jay Bowling (Donna); several cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in David's name to Westover Episcopal Church, Charles City, Virginia. Due to present day restrictions, the family will announce a memorial service at a later date.
