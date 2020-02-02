BOWMAN, Deanna J. (Marcozzi), of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Samuel T. Bowman; three sons, Edward, Glenn and Matthew; brother, David J. Marcozzi; and seven grandchildren, Nicholas, Malcolm, Natalie, Rachel, Nathan, Sophia and Lexie. Deanna was born on March 6, 1940, in Camden, N.J. She was a graduate of Rowan University, formerly Glassboro State Teachers College in New Jersey. She taught elementary school until she began raising a family. Deanna loved her family. She was an excellent Italian cook, a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She loved music, movies, books, her dogs, traveling and her many friends. Deanna lived in Cherry Hill, N.J. Until 1975, when the family moved to Charlottesville, Va., where they lived until 2015, when the family moved to Mechanicsville, Va. Deanna loved Charlottesville and the Outer Banks of North Carolina. A Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 2 p.m. It will be held at the Bowman home at 7251 Bluebird Way, Mechanicsville, Va. The family can be reached at home at 804-442-2945 and by cell at 434-989-5851.View online memorial
