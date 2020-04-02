BOWMAN, JUANITA

BOWMAN, Juanita Ann, 71, of Henrico, departed this life Sunday, March 29, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to her loving and devoted husband, Gregory Bowman Sr.; children, Monique Thompson, Gregory Jr. (Danyell) and Brian Bowman; grandchildren, Kiara and Ashley Thompson (Jamaal), Daevon Robinson, Julian Pleasants; great-grandchild, Malayah Townes; and a host of other family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Private Celebration of Life service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020. Live streaming is available on the March website.

