BOWMAN, Juanita Ann, 71, of Henrico, departed this life Sunday, March 29, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to her loving and devoted husband, Gregory Bowman Sr.; children, Monique Thompson, Gregory Jr. (Danyell) and Brian Bowman; grandchildren, Kiara and Ashley Thompson (Jamaal), Daevon Robinson, Julian Pleasants; great-grandchild, Malayah Townes; and a host of other family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. Private Celebration of Life service 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020. Live streaming is available on the March website.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Amazon employee at Hanover packing center, Kroger employee at Henrico store test positive for coronavirus
-
Virginia's coronavirus stay-at-home order: What is and is not allowed
-
Watch Gov. Northam's coronavirus update for March 30
-
A list of essential and nonessential businesses in Virginia, according to the governor
-
UPDATED: Richmond restaurants that are open for takeout, curbside delivery or delivery