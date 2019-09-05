BOWMAN, NORTON III

BOWMAN, Norton Mason III "Tripp," finished his earthly journey on Saturday, August 17, 2019. Tripp is survived by his son, Norton Mason "Mason" Bowman IV; daughter-in-law, Maria Bowman; and granddaughter, Cecilia Bowman. He is also survived by his soulmate, Jeanette Kelly; his mother, Martha M. B. Nunnally; and his father, Norton Mason "Skeeter" Bowman Jr. (Bette). He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Charles A. Nunnally Jr.; and maternal and paternal grandparents. Tripp started his professional career as a real estate agent at the early age of 19. However, because he was so young, he found that he did not have a sufficient client base, therefore he decided to expand his career into the building business by joining his father's business, Norton M. Bowman and Associates. As a local contractor, Tripp specialized in custom built homes in Pine Run, Barrington and other Richmond areas. Tripp experienced life to the fullest, making friends everywhere he went and making every day a new adventure. During his illness he commented that "in my 54 years I have done more, seen more, accomplished more and made more friends than most people would if they lived to be 90." The last year of his life, he spent as much time as possible at his recently purchased home in Jupiter, Florida. He thought Jupiter was the best kept secret in all of Florida. He loved and lived life to the fullest. To honor him, the family will have a Celebration of Life at The Place at Innsbrook, 4036 Cox Rd., Glen Allen, on Sunday, September 8, from 1 to 4 p.m. Please dress casually and bring with you memories and experiences of your journey with Tripp during his lifetime.View online memorial