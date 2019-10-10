BOWMAN, WAYNE

BOWMAN, Mr. Wayne, 64, of Blackstone, Va., passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019. He was an Emergency Medical Technician, a lifetime member of the Nottoway County Emergency Squad and a retired tobacco farmer. Wayne loved volunteering and giving his time to many community activities, including being a member of the Tri-County Eagles #4543. He is survived by his daughter, Angel Rhoten (Will); son, Charles Bowman and their mother, Theresa Marlor; his mother, Geneva N. Bowman; his lifetime partner, Lisa Hargrave and her children, Kim Slaughter and Kristin Long (Johnny); granddaughter, Elizabeth; two grandsons, Emerson and Ian; and three brothers, Rob (Carolyn), Dan (Julie) and Tommy (Patsy). A Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, in the St. Mark's United Methodist Church, 7721 Hungarytown Rd., Crewe, Va. 23930. Following the services, the family will receive friends in The Community House at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Nottoway County Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 453, Crewe, Va. 23930. Arrangements are by the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home of Blackstone. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.comView online memorial