BOXLEY, Benjamin Wills, 82, of Manakin-Sabot, passed away peacefully on August 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Jennifer Boxley Andrews; and is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carole M. Boxley; children, David Boxley (Lisa), Doug Boxley (Kim), Paul Boxley and Suzanne Axtell (Rick); and many loving family members and friends. A memorial ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 903 Forest Ave., Richmond, Va. 23229. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the American Heart Association.