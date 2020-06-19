BOYD, Alberta H., 96, departed this life June 14, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory two devoted sisters, Hattie Redmond and Susie Wyatt of Richmond; one sister-in-law, Alice B. Redmond of Plain View; six nieces, four nephews, 12 great-nieces, five great-nephews and a host of relatives and friends. The service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at J.K. Redmond Funeral Home, Shacklefords. The interment will be in Pennsylvania.View online memorial
