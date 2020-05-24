BOYD, Annelle Marie Butler, died peacefully during an afternoon nap at her home in Chester, Virginia on Thursday, May 14, 2020. She was born on August 10, 1922, in Wesson, Mississippi to the late John Elwin and Minnie Etta Carpenter Butler. She developed a lifelong love of reading whilst churning butter on the family farm. She graduated from Copiah-Lincoln Community College in Wesson before her family moved to Washington, D.C. It was in D.C. where she met and married her husband, Jack Ireland Boyd, on December 15, 1951, after a two-month "Love at First Sight" courtship. A year later, they welcomed twins, one of whom, Harrison Andrew Boyd, died in 2016. They were just shy of 58 years married when Jack died in late November 2009. Little did she know after marrying Jack that she would be in for a life of love and adventure. The young family traveled around the world many times over by land and sea. They visited many near and faraway countries and lived in Lebanon, Jordan, Vietnam and Pakistan as Jack worked as an international trade and development economist with the United States Government. Throughout her life, she loved following her favorite baseball and football teams. She loved cooking, entertaining, decorating, crafting, reading, working crossword and JUMBLE puzzles and playing Dominoes and Trivial Pursuit among other games. She could often be found reading the newspaper cover to cover or with her head buried in a book by her favorite author, John Grisham. She enjoyed many different jobs outside of the home, but perhaps her most rewarding was as the Emergency Room Clerical Coordinator for Petersburg General Hospital, now Southside Regional Medical Center. Her supervisor said of her that "she has a way with peopleis very thorough and exact in her work" covers multitude of attributes all of which describe ANNELLE B. BOYD our "EMPLOYEE of the MONTH" for March 1979. He went on to say that "she has solved many problems in the ER area and has the best interest of PGH on her mind at all timesIt was further said that she has been instrumental in implementing workable procedures in both areas (Outpatient Control Clerk) and (ER Clerical Coordinator) which have resulted in increased utilization of time and personnel. All of these statements can be used to describe her Can Do Attitude and willingness to do whatever it takes in life to get the job done. She was preceded in death by her brother, Wilmer "Dean" Butler; two sisters, Opal B. Shaw and Reba B. Comer Ward; father and mother-in-law, Alaga H. and Myrtle "Patsy" Howard Ireland Boyd; sister-in-law, Elizabeth "Betty" Boyd Conatser; nephew, Carl Conatser; and sister-in-law, Johnnie C. Butler. She leaves cherished memories to her daughter, Harriet Annelle Boyd Harty; son-in-law, John "Pat" Harty of Lorton, Virginia; her two pride and joy grandsons, Matthew Ireland and his wife, Jessica Rae Masumoto Harty, of Fairfax, Virginia, Joseph Andrew Harty and his partner-in-life, Elizabeth "Liza" Petrov, of Austin, Texas. She also leaves behind her daughter-in-law and good friend, Jackye L. Boyd of Chester; her beloved brother, John Elwin Butler Jr. (called Brother) of Colonial Heights; her sweet sister, Clarice B. Schmidt of San Diego, California; her brother and sister-in-law, Robert M. and Faye M. Boyd of Avondale, Georgia; her brother-in-law, Robert Conatser of Oakwood, Georgia; and all of their and Opal and Reba's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved each of them dearly. Her many friends will mourn her death and celebrate her life. She leaves behind a legacy of love, joy, hard-work, honesty and humility. Her son, Harrison, would often say, "Don't Worry. Be Happy" and she would certainly agree with that. Funeral and interment will be private. There will be no memorial service at this time. In lieu of flowers or memorial gifts, Annelle wishes you honor her memory by continuing to give of yourself to others as she did throughout her life. The family is being served by the Chesterfield chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Cremation Service.
