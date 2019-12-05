BOYD, Edith Kate Cyphers, of Montpelier, Virginia and Stuart, Florida, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2019, in Florida. Born October 10, 1940, in English, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Ronald and Helen Cyphers. Edith is survived by her three daughters, Kimberly Boyd-Gaudino, Jennifer Boyd and Alison Boyd Shaner. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Alexandra Gaudino, Lauren Gaudino, Helen (Addie) Boyd-Pratt, Savannah Boyd, Jacob Boyd, Emma Boyd, William Shaner; and six great-grandchildren, Alexander Gaudino, Aydan Gaudino, Liliana Failla, Christian (Anthony) Failla, Robert (Boyd) Clayton and William (Holden) Clayton. She is also survived by her former husband and friend, Robert Boyd. She was preceded in death by her beloved sisters, Jane Ann Garis and Mary Lynn Riffe McGraw. Edith was a graduate of Big Creek High School and attended Concord College. She enjoyed a lengthy and meaningful career with the Veterans Administration. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Big Fox Church in Vansant, Virginia, with an interment immediately following the service in W.A. Boyd Cemetery. There will be a gathering of friends and family at the Henry Clay Inn, Ashland, Virginia, on Thursday, December 5, 2019, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to the Big Fox Church, 1162 Leemaster Road, Vansant, Virginia 24656.View online memorial
