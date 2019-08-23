BOYD, James, departed this life August 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia H. Boyd; two daughters, Salena Sellers (Willie) and Tarniki Boyd; one granddaughter, Mariah Joy Boyd-Edmonds; two sisters, Griscilla Boyd and Shelree Jones (John); several nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Home, 2011 Grayland Ave., where funeral services will be held 12 noon Saturday. Interment Maury Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the chapel 11:45 a.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the National Kidney Foundation, the American Diabetes Association or the American Heart Association.View online memorial