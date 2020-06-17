BOYD, Johnnie Margurite, transitioned on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Lee Boyd. Surviving are her daughter, Marguerite Boyd Faison. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 18 and where a walk-through visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Graveside service and interment will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, in Forest Lawn Cemetery, 4000 Pilots Lane. Memorial services in Richmond and Philadelphia will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Circle Center Adult Day Services, 4900 W. Marshall St., Richmond, Va. 23230. Please reference "In memory of Johnnie Boyd' in the memo section. Online guestbook and memories can be shared at scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
