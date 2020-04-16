BOYD, Judith Ann "Judy," 67, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Born October 10, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Aaron and Patty Justice of Pikeville, Ky. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Gary Eugene Boyd; and brother-in-law, Paul Gray (Vine Grove, Ky.). Judy devoted her life to taking care of her daughter, Missy and her husband, Gary. She loved spending time cooking, playing cards, watching movies, thrifting and laughing with family and special friends. Judy was the ultimate caretaker and enjoyed doing for others more than anything in the world. She is survived by her daughter, Melissa "Missy" Ann Boyd; brother, Barry Justice (Debbie), Pikeville, Ky.; three sisters, Charlotte Gray, Vine Grove, Ky., Belinda Justice (Don Ruark) Ewing, Ky., Susan Holliday (Shawn), Alva, Okla.; five nieces, numerous great-nieces and nephews and other extended family members. Interment will be a private graveside service in Sunset Memorial Park. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morris Funeral Home. Condolences and memories may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JUDITH BOYD as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.