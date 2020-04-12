BOYD, MILTON

BOYD, Dr. Milton Alexander, 94, of Henrico, Va., passed away peacefully on April 3, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Genevieve Boyd. He is survived by his children, Richard A. Boyd of Laurel, Md., Robert C. Boyd (Sharon) of Henrico, Ronald T. Boyd of Herndon, Rebecca B. Dockum (James) of Henrico; his grandchildren, Brandy M. Hunt of Quinton, Robert A. Boyd (Shannon) of Henrico, Henry N. Duke of Henrico and Alex B. Duke of Henrico; his great-grandchildren, William Dakota Biggs of Reston, Cyrus W. Boyd of Henrico and Elliott Genevieve Boyd of Henrico; as well as numerous nieces and nephews and friends of the Boyd family. Milton grew up in Coshocton County, Ohio and graduated from Conesville High School in 1944. After high school, he entered the Army, where he was in the infantry during WWII and was deployed to the Philippines and Japan. After the war, he attended Washington State University, where he graduated in 1950 with a degree in biology. He went on to attend George Washington University Medical College where he received his doctorate in medicine in 1954. Milton began his medical practice in 1958 in Coshocton, Ohio. In 1966, he moved to Richmond, Virginia, where he worked as an emergency room physician for St. Mary's Hospital. In 1968, he began a private practice, which eventually became Henrico Internists. Milton was one of the founding physicians of Henrico Doctors' Hospital. Milton retired in 1996. During his medical career he touched many lives. He dedicated his life to helping others and was the respected physician for generations of families in the Richmond area. Milton was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneral homeparham.com.View online memorial
