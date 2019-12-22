BOYER, Rose Joyce Hensley, of Sandston, Va., passed away from vascular dementia and Alzheimer's on December 19, 2019 in Sandston, Va. She was born on October 30, 1929, in Monroe County, Tenn. She was the oldest daughter of seven children of (Chief of Police) Erskin and Ana Ada Lindsey Hensley (owner of the Hollywood Restaurant on Hwy. 411) of Madisonville, Monroe County, Tenn. She was 90 years old. Joyce's teaching career ran from the late 1940s in the Monroe County school system to North Carolina (while Frank was in the Army - 82nd Airborne), and then in the Henrico County, Va. school district (Sandston and Adams Elementary Schools) when she retired after 10 years, in the early '70s. Before Alzheimer's destroyed her memory, she published a memoir about her siblings, marriage, family and raising two daughters (Absent-Minded Ramblings: Stories About Growing up in Madisonville, Monroe County, Tennessee [Amazon]). She wrote and published five fiction and mystery books. She started showing signs of Alzheimer's immediately after her husband's death (2004) and became dependent on in-home care from her daughters the last three years. Preceded in death by grandparents, William (Wash) W. and Eliza Ann Lee Hensley and David (Russ) R. and Francis (Mammie) M. Veal Lindsey; her parents; her husband of 50-plus years, Franklin J. Boyer; her in-laws, Harold W. and Margaret Tobias Boyer; brother, Vernon R. Hensley; and sister-in-law, Genola S. Hensley; brother, Edward W. Hensley; sister and brother-in-law, Willie Ann Hensley and Sandy Whitehead; two brothers-in-law, Roscoe J. Watson and John (Buzz) Barr; brother and sister-in-law, Walter J. and Delores B. Minder; and grandson, Shaun A. Sorensen. Survivors include daughters and son-in-law, Dawn D. Boyer, Ph.D. and James M. Stallings; NaTasha B. Kasarda, R.N. and fiance, James Kemp; brother and sister-in-law, Wendell W. and Judith L. Hensley; sisters and brother-in-law, Fonda H. and Jim Angel; Freda H. Barr; sister-in-law, Pauline R. (Best) Hensley; and brother and sister-in-law, Harold (Hal) K. and Jane A. Boyer; grandchildren, stepgrandchildren and spouses: Killian B. Eckhout, Brandon B. and Natalie Sorensen, Jessica C. Stallings-Guzon and Joshua Guzon, and Rachel M. Stallings; great-grandchildren, Liam Christopher Shaun Little, Levi Allen Brothers, Emma Sorensen, Joseph Guzon and Alexander B., Matthew A. and Andrew M. Sorensen; dozens of Lindsey, Hensley, Veal, Lee, Mills, Ivens, Mullins, McLemore, Starritt, Grant, Birchfield and Picklesimer family members; and nieces and nephews. Joyce did not wish a funeral service or memorial service. She wanted to be buried next to her beloved husband, Frank. Her cremains will be interred in Washington Memorial Park, Sandston, Va., with arrangements by Nelsen Funeral Home (Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Va.).View online memorial
