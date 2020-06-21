BOZARD, Louis R. On June 13, 2020, Louis R. Bozard passed just shy of his 99th birthday. A veteran, father, and lifelong Virginian, Louis was born in Norfolk on August 15, 1921, the eldest of a family of three boys and two girls. He worked hard during his high school years in various jobs to help his family during the Depression. A multi-sport athlete, his basketball skills got him recruited to St. Mary's Catholic High School his sophomore year, a move that changed his life. As he explained to the family, his first day at St. Mary's left a lasting impression. "I stepped in the door and didn't know exactly where to go. I couldn't find the principal's office," he said. "I heard somebody coming down the stairs and this pretty girl walked right past me, and said 'Can I help you?' She knew I was a stranger." Louis told her he was looking for the principal's office. The young lady said she'd show him where it was. "We walked up to the second floor and I said to myself 'Gee, this is a good start.'" That beautiful 16-year-old student, Doris Fitzpatrick, would become his wife, and they enjoyed 65 happy years of marriage until Doris passed away in 2009. Two years after marrying, Louis, in Naval Intelligence, was sent to the Pacific Campaign remaining in Japan for an additional year following the war's end. He worked in the finance department of the Seaboard Railroad Company for 32 years and a company transfer prompted a move from Norfolk to Richmond in 1959. The family lived in Bon Air, where he was a founding member in St. Edward's Catholic Church and a coach for many Huguenot Little League baseball teams. In 1984, Louis and Doris moved to the same street his two sons, Dick (Kathy Lynn) and Bill (Margaret), still live. His daughter, Kathleen Farwell, also survives him; along with his grandsons, Richard F. Bozard II (Kristi Engelman) and Daniel Gidick (Kinsey); great-grandson, Wells Louis Gidick; and sister, Margaret Mozier (Dick). He was preceded in death by his grandson, Billy Bozard. His belief that life be viewed as positive is a lifelong comfort sustaining his family through joyful and sad times. Until his last breath, he maintained that same joyful attitude and kind spirit. So how do we mourn this man, a patriot, devoted father and the picture of a Virginia gentleman? We take solace in knowing that, without question, just like at St. Mary's all those years ago, Doris is standing at the top of Heaven's stairs welcoming Louis home. The family offers warmest thanks to the staff at Spring Arbor Cottage of Salisbury, who provided the best of care to Louis. We also express our gratitude to the hospice nurses for their love and dedication. Graveside services will be private. Online condolences may be made at woodyfuneralhomehuguenot.com.View online memorial
