BRACKETT, Deaconess Margaret, of Manakin-Sabot, Virginia, age 75, departed this life on January 17, 2020. She is survived by husband, Forest Brackett; her three children, James Johnson (Ernestine), Timothy Johnson (Alicia), Yvonne Spann (Gregory); and her stepdaughter, Wautausa Bracket; 10 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; and sister, Elizabeth Howell; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, six sisters-in-law, six brothers-in-law and other relatives and friends. The family will receive guests on Friday, January 24, 2020, at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, Richmond, Va., between the hours of 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. The Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, 12 p.m. January 25, 2020, at Quioccasin Baptist Church, 9011 Quioccasin Road, Richmond, Virginia 23229. There will be a viewing an hour before the Celebration of Life. Rev. Dr. Theodore Brown is the pastor of Quioccasin Baptist Church and Reverend Kelvin Jackson, Evergreen Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will be held in Fairlawn, New Jersey. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial
Service information
Jan 24
Visitation
Friday, January 24, 2020
6:30PM-7:30PM
Quioccasin Baptist Church
9011 Quioccasin Rd
Richmond, VA 23229
Jan 25
Visitation
Saturday, January 25, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Quioccasin Baptist Church
9011 Quioccasin Rd
Richmond, VA 23229
Jan 25
Service
Saturday, January 25, 2020
12:00PM
Quioccasin Baptist Church
9011 Quioccasin Rd
Richmond, VA 23229
