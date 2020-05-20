BRADBY, ROBERT "BUBBA JR." JR.

BRADBY, Robert A. "Bubba Jr." Jr., 82, of Charles City, departed this life May 15, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Joyce C. Bradby; two sons, Robert "Bucky" III and Ronald Bradby; four daughters, Cynthia Marshall (Victor), Sharri Winston (John), Lashanda Martinez (Tony) and Lakeisha Pickett (Lynn); 15 grandchildren, host of great-grandchildren; two brothers, Clarence and Erving (Deloris) Bradby; one sister, Joanne Black (Charles); three brothers-in-law, James (Ernestine), Thomas and Ernest Cotman; two sisters-in-law, Mary Lee and Nora C. Hampton (Ray); and host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends, among them, devoted, Robert Charity, Dwight Greene, Kermit White, Louis Paige and John Crawley. A walk-through viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, May 22, 2020, at Gilfield Baptist Church Cemetery, 6640 Church Lane, Charles City.

