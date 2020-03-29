BRADEN, Susan Randolph, was born December 17, 1963 in Pine Bluff, Arkansas and died March 27, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. She was 56 years old. Susan is survived by her husband, William "Bill" Braden; children, Ashley Renee' Kimball (Brett Kimball) of Mechanicsville, Virginia and John Reed Randolph Braden of Richmond, Virginia; granddaughter, Haley Bell of Mechanicsville; parents, Charles and Rita Randolph; and sister, Vicki Redmond (Mike Redmond) of Alexandria, Louisiana; as well as many nieces, nephews and in-laws. Susan grew up in Pine Bluff, Arkansas, graduated from Captain Shreve High School in Shreveport, Louisiana and attended Ouachita Baptist and Houston Baptist Universities. Susan and Bill have lived in Houston, Los Angeles, Memphis, Roanoke and Richmond, Virginia. Susan was a musical composer and arranger, soprano concert artist, voice teacher, pianist, jingle singer and actor. She taught hundreds of students piano and voice lessons in her private studio. She performed in galas for presidents Reagan and Clinton, and Bob Hope. She recorded as a backup singer or sung duets with notables like Lee Greenwood, Jeoffrey Benward, Steve Amerson and Michael Fawcett. She was part of the Johnny Mann Singers for a brief time in the 90s. She produced The Original Living Christmas Tree at First Baptist Church of Van Nuys. She has been an interim music minister in multiple churches. She has written full length musicals and individual vocal works for church choirs of all ages. She wrote and arranged musical revues for Ziegfeld's Follies and Cy Coleman's musicals. She music directed numerous theater productions across the country and won the Richmond Theater Critics award for "Best Musical Director" in 2018 for her work on "Preludes" performed at Firehouse Theater. She served as the Director of Industry at the Roanoke Rescue Mission in charge of their Thrift Store operations. She served as a Vice President of the Virginia Chapter of NATS. In her spare time she volunteered as a patient advocate for the Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation, where she reassured the newly diagnosed and helped them find resources to guide them in their journey. All of these experiences culminated in the writing and performing of her show chronicling her cancer journey, "Because I Can, Sir" (www.becauseicansir.com). During her five year battle with Cholangiocarcinoma, she performed her "metastatic musical comedy" dozens of times across eight different states. Her positive message of hope delivered with humor and love resonated with thousands of cancer warriors, survivors, caretakers and those touched by cancerthat is to say, everyone. Susan was recently quoted in Forsyth Family Magazine saying, "Every day I wake up is a gift from God and I'm going to make the most of it. If I can help others to understand that they aren't alone in their pain, anxiety or fear, then I feel that I've won." Recent online tributes from her students and friends include these descriptors which point to a life well lived: Blessing, Inspirational, Sassy, Mentor, Friend, Understanding, Fearless, Giving, Talented, Caring, Sharing, Counselor, Dazzling, Confident, Funny, Crazy, Creative, Strong and Beautiful. Her family agrees. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral will be limited to family only at Tabernacle Baptist Church, but will be live-streamed at 11 a.m. EST on Tuesday, March 31. You can view the funeral live at tbcrichmond.com. Following the funeral, there will be a graveside ceremony at Hollywood Cemetery. The gravesite is next to a driving path. Everyone is invited to follow the signs and drive by the site to speak with the family at the conclusion of the ceremony. In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, please remain in your cars and offer condolences through your open window. The family apologizes for these extraordinary safety measures and hopes that you will join us to safely celebrate Susan's life. Messages of condolences may also be left at www.Blileys.com. If you would like to make a donation in memory of Susan, the family would like to suggest: Cholangiocarcinoma Foundation: www.cholangiocarcinoma.org, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center: www.giving.mskcc.org, Tabernacle Baptist Church: www.tbcRichmond.org.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 31
Funeral Service
Tuesday, March 31, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Tabernacle Baptist
1925 Grove Avenue
Richmond, VA 23220
1925 Grove Avenue
Richmond, VA 23220
