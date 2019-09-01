BRADLEY, Aminta, 85, a faithful servant to her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, was taken to her eternal home on Thursday, August 22, 2019. Born in Bad Kissingen, Germany on May 16, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Kilian and Thekla Stuerzenberger. This tough, brilliant woman survived and thrived through difficult times in Germany. She excelled in school and sports, gymnastics in particular. She attended school at the Catholic Church before studying English language at King's College Cambridge University. She met and married a handsome young American Army Private, traveled the world and raised three children with him as he rose to the rank of Sergeant Major. Gardening, cooking and working with young children at the "Little School" brought her much joy. Mrs. Bradley will long be remembered for her loving and caring spirit, her quiet fortitude and dignity. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard David "Bill" Bradley; her brother, Klaus; and nephew, Claude Lee. Mrs. Bradley is survived by her son, David and his wife, Patricia; grandchildren, Emily and Ashley; great-grandchildren, Savannah and Ainsley; her son, Ludwig; her daughter, Barbara and her husband, Greg; and grandchildren, Savanna and Nicholas; her sister, Ellen; brother-in-law, Karlheinz and wife, Rita; sister-in-law, Martha and husband, John; nephew, WD; also nieces, Cornelia and Tatjana; and nephew, Philipp. A special thank you to our friend and her wonderful caregiver, Mary Phillips, for the gift of her time, care and love. In keeping with her wishes, a small service will be held at 3 p.m. on Friday, September 6, in the chapel at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia, 10300 Pridesville Rd., Amelia Courthouse, Va. 23002. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial