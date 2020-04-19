BRADLEY, Catherine Elizabeth Cariola, 95, of King William, Va., formerly of Rochester, N.Y., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was the wife of Ivy M. Bradley for 47 of the most wonderful years, until his passing in April 26, 2010. She was the daughter of the late Helen Cariola Folsom and Tom Cariola; sister to the late Anne Ethel Bennett; grandmother to the late and very special Kelley Mellette Williams Cole Ali (Alex). She was the best mother ever, we are what we are today because of her unfailing love. She was always there for her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Joe R. Fabula (Jane) of Virginia, Kathleen Williams Smith and Robert J. Fabula (Bev) both of Texas. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. She was a faithful member of Pamunkey Baptist Church until her illness. Private graveside services were held Saturday, April 18, 2020, with the Rev. Vance Shearin officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pamunkey Baptist Church, 866 Lay Landing Rd., King William, Va. 23086 or Kindred Hospice, 221 Duke St., Tappahannock, Va. 22560.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
Parole granted for man convicted of killing Richmond officer in 1979, drawing outrage from police
-
Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, an 'extraordinary spiritual and community leader,' dies from illness related to COVID-19
-
UPDATED: Richmond family — including 5 siblings who attended Randolph-Macon — to compete on 'Shark Tank'
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial Park - 2 cemetery plots and vaults valued at $8,590 but will sell for $6,000 C…