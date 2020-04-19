BRADLEY, Catherine Elizabeth Cariola, 95, of King William, Va., formerly of Rochester, N.Y., went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was the wife of Ivy M. Bradley for 47 of the most wonderful years, until his passing in April 26, 2010. She was the daughter of the late Helen Cariola Folsom and Tom Cariola; sister to the late Anne Ethel Bennett; grandmother to the late and very special Kelley Mellette Williams Cole Ali (Alex). She was the best mother ever, we are what we are today because of her unfailing love. She was always there for her family and friends. She is survived by her children, Joe R. Fabula (Jane) of Virginia, Kathleen Williams Smith and Robert J. Fabula (Bev) both of Texas. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren. She was a faithful member of Pamunkey Baptist Church until her illness. Private graveside services were held Saturday, April 18, 2020, with the Rev. Vance Shearin officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pamunkey Baptist Church, 866 Lay Landing Rd., King William, Va. 23086 or Kindred Hospice, 221 Duke St., Tappahannock, Va. 22560.

