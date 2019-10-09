BRADLEY, DEMPSEY SR.

BRADLEY, Dempsey L. Sr., 84, founder of Bradley Mechanical Co. and U.S. Army veteran, went to be with our Lord on October 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nettie I. Perkins; sister, Billy Jean Hubbard. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Gayle; children, Brad (Sue), Keith, Karen (Clarke), Ronda (Bruce); grandchildren, Jacob, Madison, Rachel, Sarah, Gage, Caroline, Kathryn, Morgan; great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Perkins (Sandra); nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, 3 p.m. at Huguenot Road Baptist Church, 10525 W. Huguenot Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235. Visitation and reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Huguenot Road Baptist Church or Feed More, 1415 Rhoadmiller St., Richmond, Va. 23220.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Food hall opening in Scott's Addition with 18 vendors, two bars, a rooftop bar - and The Veil Brewing Co. taproom
-
After 28 years, Williams & Sherrill home decor store abruptly closes in Chesterfield
-
Virginia woman dies after being attacked by her pet pit bull
-
Henrico man charged with murder and rape of VCU administrator killed in Stratford Hills home
-
Virginia tax refund checks are in the mail. Don't toss out this envelope.
Remembering Loved Ones
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Two side-by-side plots. Details: judybcrothers@gmail.com
HANOVER MAUSOLEUM TANDEM $10,000 804-779-2771