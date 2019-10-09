BRADLEY, DEMPSEY SR.

BRADLEY, Dempsey L. Sr., 84, founder of Bradley Mechanical Co. and U.S. Army veteran, went to be with our Lord on October 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nettie I. Perkins; sister, Billy Jean Hubbard. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Gayle; children, Brad (Sue), Keith, Karen (Clarke), Ronda (Bruce); grandchildren, Jacob, Madison, Rachel, Sarah, Gage, Caroline, Kathryn, Morgan; great-grandchildren; brother, Charles Perkins (Sandra); nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, October 11, 2019, 3 p.m. at Huguenot Road Baptist Church, 10525 W. Huguenot Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23235. Visitation and reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Huguenot Road Baptist Church or Feed More, 1415 Rhoadmiller St., Richmond, Va. 23220.

