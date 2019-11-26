BRADLEY, Dimitri R., 51, of Moseley, Va., passed away on November 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Minnette Bryant. He is survived by his wife, Nicole M. Bradley; children, Jordan and Julius; parents, Delois and John Bradley; mother and father-in-law, Jacquelyn and Joseph Morris; brother, Christopher S. Bradley (Takika); nieces, Aspen, Nia and Mya; nephews, Camden and Winston; and brother-in-law, Chad Morris (Ira). Dimitri was founder and pastor of City Church, located in Richmond, Va. He was a loving son, husband and father. He touched and transformed numerous lives during his ministry. He was loved and will be dearly missed by all who encountered him. A memorial ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, November 30, at City Church, 4700 Oakleys Ln., Richmond, Va. 23231.View online memorial