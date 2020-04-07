BRADLEY, Edna Odena Roane, age 94, departed this life on Monday, March 30, 2020, at her residence. She was born and raised in Newtown, Va., to the late James and Nimmie Roane; the tenth of 12 children and last surviving child of the union. She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd E. Bradley. She is survived by daughters, Gayle E. Bradley and Kathy Bradley-Wells (Michael); sons, Lloyd E. Bradley Jr. and Brad M. Bradley Sr. (Sharon); grandchildren, Raymond, Sharika, Brad and Bryce; a dear sister-in-law, Darnella Bradley; a host of loving nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Due to the current nationwide health crisis, a graveside service, with 10 attendants, will be held on Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Forest Lawn Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.View online memorial
