BRADLEY, Jerry, 84, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 23, 2020. He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Rena Walton; brother, Alton (Carol) E. Bradley; grandson, Melvin A. Bradley; niece, Debra Smith; and several other nieces and nephews. Jerry was preceded in death by his wife, Robin B. Bradley; parents, Dennis and Iva Bradley; siblings, Lucy Bradley, Arthur Bradley, Shirley Rose, Gladys Morgan, Dot Mason, Dennis Bradley and Floyd Bradley. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd. (Rte. 10). His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service, with his graveside service to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.View online memorial
