BRADLEY, Steven C., died on November 24, 2019, in a boating accident at the age of 63. He was born on June 26, 1956, in Norfolk, Va., to Margaret and James Bradley. He was the third of five boys. He leaves behind his brothers, Jimmy and wife, Barbara, of Kitty Hawk, N.C., Ed and wife, Linda, of Chesapeake, Va., David and wife, Jenny, of Virginia Beach, Va. and Glenn and wife, Linda, of Wanchese, N.C. Steve started his career at C&P Telephone, now Verizon, at age 18. He held many positions in his 27 years with the company, but ended his career there as the Senior Manager of Sales for Virginia. After the birth of his only child, Madison, he accepted a job at the State Corporation Commission (SCC). This allowed him more time at home, as he didn't have to travel. He savored every minute his new schedule allowed him to be with Madison. In her 21 years, he missed not one soccer game, track meet, cross country meet or swimming competition. There is no doubt that she was his proudest accomplishment. He worked at the SCC for the last 18 years. He held the positions of Deputy Director of Telecommunications, Director of Human Resources and Director of Utility and Railroad Safety. Steve graduated from the University of Richmond and earned his degree while working full-time. He was the ultimate car enthusiast. He owned over 125 cars in his lifetime and enjoyed the time he spent tinkering and making them the best they could be. He just got back into boating, purchasing a 30-foot sailboat he named the "Miss Margaret," in honor of his mother who passed away in July of this year. It provides some comfort that they are reunited. Steve leaves behind in Richmond his in-laws, Pat and June Murphy; his wife, Ellen, with whom he celebrated 25 years of marriage in October; and his daughter, Madison. Steve was many things to many people, but above all, he was a devoted husband and father. That is what he would want to be remembered for. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, December 3, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, December 4, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Road. A reception following the service will be held at the Richmond Country Club, located at 12950 Patterson Avenue. Interment will be private.