BRADLEY, Willie C., age 72, of Richmond, departed this life March 5, 2020. He is survived by one daughter, Tanisha Bradley; one son, Willie C. Bradley Jr.; three grandchildren, one great-grandson; one brother, Haleem "Tom Bradley" Muhammad (Halima); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue. Funeral services will be held Friday, 1 p.m. at St. Paul's Baptist Church, 4247 E. Creighton Road, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Dr. Lance Watson, senior pastor. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 12:45 p.m. Friday.View online memorial
