BRADSHAW, Leslie Lee Jr., born February 20, 1932, in Richmond, Va., passed away April 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Kathryn; and his great-grandson, Blake Lyle. He is survived by three children, Heartwell Lee Bradshaw (Shirley), Leslie Lee Bradshaw III (Michelle) and Carolyn Patrick (Ken); seven grandchildren, Karen Lyle, Jeffrey Bradshaw, Christopher Bradshaw, Jessica Bradshaw, Emily Bradshaw, Derek Patrick and Michael Patrick; three great-grandsons, Gavin, Dillon and Colin Lyle; one sister-in-law, Marie C. Peebles; many nieces and nephews. Lee retired from the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam war veteran. After retirement from the Air Force, Lee worked for Philip Morris USA where he eventually retired. Lee was a lifetime member of the ACCA Mini Patrol, Past Potentate (1994) of the ACCA Shrine Center, member of Scottish Rite Bodies of Richmond, Past Director of the Royal Order of Jesters Richmond Court No. 16. Lee was a member of the American Legion Post 137, VFW Post 9808, Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels, Manchester Shrine Club, Providence United Methodist and Bon Air Baptist Churches. Lee will be buried in Dale Memorial Park with military honors. A celebration of his life is planned for April 17, 2021. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Feeding America (www.feedingamerica.org) or a charity of your choice. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the people of the Cedarfield retirement community for the love and kindness they provided to Lee.View online memorial
