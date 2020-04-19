BRADY, Lula Rogers, 97, of Richmond, died April 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Kenneth Brady. She is survived by her five children, Roger, Lisa (Chris), Dorothy, David (Susan) and Ken (Robin); grandchildren, Nicholas, Erin, Colin and Bevin; and great-granddaughters, Bella, Parker and Blair. Lula was born in Tarboro, N.C., and was the youngest of six sisters. She graduated from the Wake Forest School of Nursing and proudly served her country during WWII as an officer in the United States Navy. After the war, she worked for many years at Hunter Holmes McGuire Veterans Hospital. Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a memorial contribution to the Tuckahoe Volunteer Rescue Squad at http://tuckahoerescue.org/donate.View online memorial
