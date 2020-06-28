BRADY, MORRIS

BRADY, Major General Morris Joseph (ret.), 93, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully on June 21, 2020, in Richmond. He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Jo Brady; mother, Mary Ellen Schelling; and brother, Harry Gordon Schelling. He is survived by his sister, Karen Kaye Steiner and her husband, Russell; brother-in-law, J.C. "Jody" McWilliams Jr. and his wife, Anne Crockett McWilliams; son, Michael Joseph Brady and his wife, Carol Jackson Brady; daughter, Jo Brady Blease and her husband, Jack Raymond Blease; son, Bradford J. Brady and his wife, Pamela Asendorf Brady; son, Joseph Patrick Brady and his wife, Leanne Wallace Brady; nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Morey was born May 3, 1927 in Casper, Wyoming, to Mary Ellen Owens Brady and Morris Joseph Brady Sr. Volunteering at age 16 to join the Navy, he served in the Pacific during World War II as a waist gunner in a PB4Y-2. His subsequent career in the army included two extended combat tours in Vietnam, Division Artillery Commander of the 1st Cavalry Division, Assistant Division Commander of the 101st Airborne Division, Commanding General of the 2nd Infantry Division in Korea and Assistant Deputy Secretary of Operations for the U.S. Army. His military awards include the Distinguished Service Medal, Silver Star, Legion of Merit with two oak leaf clusters, Distinguished Flying Cross with one oak leaf cluster, Soldier's Medal, Bronze Star with V Device and 43 Air Medals. He was a fearless warrior and an avid aviator, sailor and wood worker. He lived in the Cedarfield retirement community and was a member of River Road United Methodist Church. General Brady will be buried at a future date alongside his wife at Arlington National Cemetery. There will be no local memorial service due to COVID-19 restrictions.View online memorial
