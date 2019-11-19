BRAGG, JOHN JR.

BRAGG, John A. Jr., 78, of Glen Allen, departed this life November 16, 2019. He is survived by a loving wife, Dorothy Dyer Bragg; and other relatives and friends. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Wednesday, November 20, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and where a funeral service will be held Thursday, November 21, 12 noon. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. www.hwdabney.comView online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
Muslim candidates faced hatred in 2018 political races. This year, 26 won election nationwide
-
Here's a list of roads closed during the VCU Health Richmond Marathon this weekend
-
Richmond Grand Illumination is no more; now it's RVA Illuminates at Kanawha Plaza
-
Virginia could decriminalize marijuana with new Democratic majority in legislature
-
‘Walking Dead’ spin-off filmed post-apocalyptic scenes at Richmond Coliseum
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 plots & 2 vaults for sale. Valued at $13,780. Sell for $9,…