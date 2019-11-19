BRAGG, JOHN JR.

BRAGG, John A. Jr., 78, of Glen Allen, departed this life November 16, 2019. He is survived by a loving wife, Dorothy Dyer Bragg; and other relatives and friends. His remains rest with Henry W. Dabney Funeral Home, where viewing will be held Wednesday, November 20, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and where a funeral service will be held Thursday, November 21, 12 noon. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens. www.hwdabney.com

