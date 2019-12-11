BRAKE, Cassandra J., age 48, of Richmond, departed this life December 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Parker Johnson. She is survived by her husband, Chester Brake; two children, Andrea Brake and William McClaine; her father, Welford Johnson; one sister, Angela McClaine (Scott); one brother, Welford Johnson II; four aunts, seven uncles, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, one brother-in-law and other relatives and friends. Memorial services will be held at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, Thursday, at 12 noon. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 11 a.m. Thursday.View online memorial