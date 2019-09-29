BRANCH, Alfred Lee, 76, of Mechanicsville, departed this life Sunday, September 22, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Mary Branch. He leaves cherished memories to his wife, Dorothy M. Branch; daughter, Patrice (Charles) Jones; sister, Katrina Fonsville; three stepsons, four stepdaughters, 17 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave. The family will receive family and friends 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Gravel Hill Baptist Church, 5426 Long Bridge Road, followed by the Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. Interment private.View online memorial
