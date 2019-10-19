BRANCH, Deloris M., departed this life October 14, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alonza Branch; and daughter, Patrina Miller. She is survived by her son, Jonathan Miller; three daughters, Tamela Gilkes (Victor), Chemyn Avens (Aaron) and Michele Smith (Ronald); two brothers, Robert Melvin Jr. (Sylvia) and Rev. Dr. Irvin Melvin (Shearline); sister, Carolyn Melvin; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Walter J. Manning Funeral Home, 700 N. 25th St., where funeral services will be held Monday, October 21, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
