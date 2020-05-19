BRANCH, DOROTHY

BRANCH, Dorothy Mae, 84, of Mechanicsville, departed this life on May 13, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Branch. She leaves cherished memories to her daughters, Gineen and Roben Logan, Jacquelin Atkins and Karen Peel; sons, Carol, Keith and Kevin Logan; a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a walk-through visitation will be held 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 20. Live streaming will be available on the website, www.marchfh.com. Graveside service 1 p.m. Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Washington Memorial Cemetery.

