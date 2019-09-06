BRANCH, FRANCES

BRANCH, Mrs. Frances, age 70, of Richmond, departed this life September 1, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Thomas Branch; five children, Keith Ingram, Angela Ingram, Crystal Jordan, Tarsha Williams and Kajuana Eady; 12 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren; mother, Juanita Ingram; two sisters, Patricia Christian and Brenda Taylor (Robert); one brother, Bobby L. Ingram; two aunts, two uncles, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; one sister-in-law, Wanda Ingram; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where memorial services will be held Saturday, at 1 p.m. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Saturday. Online condolences can be made at www.jenkinsjr.com.View online memorial