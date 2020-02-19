BRANCH, Fred D., 80, of Richmond, gained his wings on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Surviving are his devoted companion, Edith R. Braxton; daughter, Veronica B. Woods (Lynn); sister, Ruth Fleming (William); brother, Calvin Branch (Vernal); three grandchildren, great-grandchild; son-in-law, Robert Washington Jr.; nieces and nephews and his loving Trinity Baptist Church family. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held 12 noon Friday, February 21, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. A. Lincoln James officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
