BRANCH, Karnelle "Connie," 91, of Chesterfield, passed away September 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Preston, Norwood and Paige Foster. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Carroll Branch; son, Wayne (Donna); daughter, Dianne Hughes (Ken); spoiled rotten granddaughter, Heather Michalek (Jason); three great-grandchildren, Alex, Andrew and Lucy; sister, Martha Hopkins; sister-in-law, Peggy Foster; caregiver, Janice Southworth and many other loving family and friends. She retired from Philip Morris after more than 35 years and remained active with the Credit Union. Her family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. A funeral ceremony will be held 2 p.m. Friday, at Central Baptist Church, where she was a longtime member and active in her Sunday school class and other committees. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central Baptist Church, 1500 Courthouse Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23236.