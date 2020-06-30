BRANCH, Larry Demetrice Jr., lovingly called "BOOGIE," son of Larry Demetrice Branch Sr. and Erika Mason Lyons, was born on May 18, 1996. He transitioned from temporal to eternal life on June 24, 2020. He was a kind-hearted and loving gentleman who loved his family. BOOGIE loved to dress well and didn't mind being the center of attention. Larry was a part of the First Union Baptist Church family from an early age. He enjoyed learning and playing at the church daycare. He joined First Union at the age of 12 and was baptized on February 22, 2009. Larry was very active in the youth ministry activities. Larry attended Richmond Public Schools and graduated from Huguenot High School in 2015. His kind and charming personality inspired his graduating class to elect him with the distinguishing title of Prom King: "Mr. Huguenot." BOOGIE held his family and friends close to his heart and always expressed his sentiment by intimately proclaiming, "I Love You." Cherishing the many moments of love, laughter and life are his mother, Erika Mason Lyons (Orlando); his father, Larry D. Branch Sr.; his grandfathers, Larry Hawkes (Albertina) and Earl Mason (Regina); three brothers, Erik Mason, Tyshekkee Williams and Marquey Branch-Jones; seven sisters, Chyna Branch, Jahnique Branch, Ashaiya Sawyer, Rosetta Bagby, Rochelle Bates, Lachelle Branch and Nyelynn Branch; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. A private Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, Richmond, Va. 23224. Family and friends are welcome to attend the interment in Maury Cemetery following the private service.View online memorial
