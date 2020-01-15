BRANCH, Lillian Mae, 92, of Richmond, departed this life Monday, January 6, 2020. She leaves cherished memories to a host of loving family members and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020, at March Funeral Home. Interment Roselawn Memory Gardens.View online memorial
