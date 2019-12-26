BRANCH, THELMA

BRANCH, Mrs. Thelma Inez, 96, of Richmond, Va., departed this life on Monday, December 23, 2019, in Richmond. She is survived by two sons, Perry Branch (Valerie) and Sterling Branch (Ruth); seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Her remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland. Funeral services will be held Saturday, 1 p.m., at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Powhatan, Va. Public viewing will be held two hours prior to service at the church. Interment will be held in the church cemetery. www.mariangraythomasfuneralhome.comView online memorial
