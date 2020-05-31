BRANCH, WILLIAM

BRANCH, Mr. William Fleming, Esq. His kind and generous heart beat for the last time on May 27, 2020. He was born June 25, 1946 to George F. and Eloise Compton Branch (both deceased) in Alexandria, Va. Bill lived in Manassas, Va., with his parents until he graduated from Osbourn High School, Class of '64, where he was President of the National Honor Society, a member of the Student Council, was voted "Best All Around" and was also a member of the Key Club in both high school and college. After high school he enrolled in RPI (VCU) in the School of Business. While there he met the love of his life, Joan Swanner. They were married before finishing college and started a family soon thereafter in their fan district home. Bill first worked for the Va. Department of Highways and later performed the same job in the private sector. Bill then entered T.C. Williams School of Law, graduating in three years. After graduation, he and his family moved to Ginter Park and Bill began working as an Estate and Gift Attorney for the I.R.S. for 36 years and from which he retired in 2007. He then began a second career at McGuire Woods LLC, where he was very happily employed until his second retirement at age 73. Before his first retirement, Bill and family moved to Hanover County where he enjoyed gardening, dogs, cats, horses, chickens and goats. He enjoyed playing and coaching softball and also coached little league. Bill and Joan enjoyed restoring historic homes, collecting antiques and visiting historic places and museums. Most of all they enjoyed family gatherings and their grandchildren's sports, plays, concerts and events. Bill and Joan were members of Kenwood UMC for over 20 years. Left to mourn his passing are his devoted wife of 54 years, Joan; loving children, Eric and Christina, their children, Ian (Angela Creery) and Lauren; Krista Branch Pope and Rudy, their children, Maddy and Jackson; Phillip and Brenda, their children, Corbin and Archer; also his beloved sister, Georgene Burton; his nieces and nephews, and countless friends and co-workers. Bill was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lou Polen. Bill never met a stranger and loved telling and hearing a good story. He was the quintessential gentleman. He supported environmental protection and animal rights. He was well-loved and will be missed by many. A celebration of his life will be announced as soon as conditions allow. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Animals Asia.View online memorial
