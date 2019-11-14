BRANCHE, Reginald A., 68, departed this life November 10, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Cartier Mason (Jerome); son, Monte Latrell Branche (Latrell); grandchildren, Shyla Howard, Tamyia Howard, Jerome Mason, Kevin Moore; brothers, Russell Sr. (Evoyne) and Larry Branche Sr. (Jacquelin); aunts, Peggy Thompson, Rev. Delores Seay and Margaret Robinson; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains may be viewed at Chiles Funeral Home, 2100 Fairmount Ave., Friday, November 15, 4 to 6 p.m. and where funeral service will be held on Saturday, 11 a.m. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial
