BRANN, Vernon Forrest, 86, of Reedville, Va., departed this life December 11, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Jacob Lawson Brann; mother, Lillian Elizabeth Brann; brother, Vincent Brann; and sister, Juanita Lohmeyer. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth McNeal Brann; son, Forrest McNeal Brann (Robyn); daughter, Libbie Brann Mitchell (Kirk); four grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; and sister, Shirley Beatley. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Tibitha Church of God, Reedville, Va. Interment will follow the service in Roseland Cemetery. Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019, at the church.