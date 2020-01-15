BRANNAN, Francis Sutton "Pete," 95, of Richmond, passed away January 12, 2020. He is survived by his son, Paul G. Brannan (Susan) of Midlothian; sister, Alice B. Goodman (Rob) of Mechanicsville; four grandchildren, Angela Ashberry (John) of Mechanicsville, Christopher Brannan (Stephanie) of Nicholasville, Ky., Lindsay Browning (Adam) of Washington, D.C. and Taylor Brannan of Richmond; two great-grandchildren, Savannah Shook and Hunter Brannan. Mr. Brannan was preceded in death by his parents, Douglas S. and Kate Sale Brannan; stepmother, Thelma Brannan; three brothers, Jack, Douglas and Marshall Brannan; two stepbrothers, Buck and Robert Buchanan; his beloved wife of 51 years, Dorothy Deitler Brannan; eldest son, David S. Brannan; and his second wife, Valmer Wall Brannan. Pete was a WWII veteran who proudly served in the U.S. Navy. He worked for 40 years as an Electrician/Supervisor for RF&P Railroad and retired in 1984. In 1987, he and Dorothy moved to Deltaville, where they enjoyed taking long walks, boating, camping and traveling. They loved the Deltaville community and Pete remained there until 2013, when he returned to Richmond. Pete volunteered for the Tuckahoe Rescue Squad for many years in the 1960s and '70s. In later years, he was very active in the Masons and Shriners in Deltaville. He loved his family and friends, was an avid reader, enjoyed swimming and was always happiest when relaxing on his boat enjoying a day at the river. The family will receive friends 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Ave., where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, January 17, with interment to follow in Riverview Cemetery.View online memorial
